Safety top of mind for BART riders after 15-year-old shot on Oakland train

A 15-year-old passenger on a BART train was injured in a shooting Tuesday night near Oakland's Fruitvale station, sparking safety fears and advocacy among riders and parents.

BART police believe the victim and suspected shooter knew each other.

The 15-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, is expected to survive, authorities said.

What riders are saying

Local perspective:

For Oakland native Shakira More, she says her son takes BART to and from school each day.

"I'm really scared," she said. "People smoke on BART, drink and do drugs and the thought of gunshots. This is the second time in three years that there's actually been gunshots at this BART station."

More will often ride one stop ahead of her son on BART to ensure his safety.

"I want not just my son, but other kids, to be safe too," she said.

More says when she visits San Francisco, she sees a lot more police patrols compared to Oakland.

"I want to feel secure here in my city," she said.

Another rider, Candace Crowhurst, rides BART every day from San Francisco.

She said she normally feels safe taking public transportation, but would like there to be more resources available to facilitate mental health and emotional support among kids.

"I think there's a global issue with people feeling unsafe in general," Crowhurst said. "I don't think it's related to BART... I think with not enough support systems, not enough mental health [resources.]"

She'd like to see more trauma-informed officers who can de-escalate situations.

Sie Savage Chambers is an intervention specialist at Youth Alive in Alameda County. The organization offers mentorship and interventions for Bay Area kids.

"Immediately, our youth need support. Intervention services on both sides, whether that's the individuals that are victims and some of these individuals who are perpetrating the crime," Chambers said. "Ultimately, they're desperately in need of services."

In his role, he hopes to keep kids busy and active and lead by example.

Authorities are now looking for the suspect in Monday's shooting, though they haven't shared a description or very many details.

The train where the shooting occurred was taken out of service, officials said. It was taken to another location as part of the investigation.

KTVU reached out to BART for more details on the shooting, but did not receive comment on Wednesday.