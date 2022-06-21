BART says heat played role in train's partial derailment

BART service on the Yellow line was stopped in both directions during the Tuesday evening commute. BART officials confirm there was a train derailment between Pleasant Hill and Concord stations and that heat may have been a factor.

The issue was first posted on social media just before 6 p.m. Service has stopped between Pleasant Hill and Concord in the Antioch and SFO directions. Approximately 50 passengers were evacuated from the train. A small number of passengers reported minor injuries, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

Con Fire responded to the scene and said all passengers aboard the train were safely removed with a "small number" of them reporting minor injuries. One person went to the hospital for back pain.

In an update, BART officials said an initial assessment suggests the excessive Bay Area heat on Tuesday played the main role in the partial derailment and that it caused the track to curve.

A bus bridge is being provided by Contra Costa County bus numbers 11 and 14. BART tickets are being accepted as fare on those buses, officials said. The bus bridge would remain in place throughout the evening, officials said. BART said the plan was to have single tracking train service in place on Wednesday at a minimum.

"We have a crew of 70 people that will work overnight to move the train then cut out the damaged track and replace it," BART officials said from their Twitter account. The affected train will likely not be put back into service before 5 a.m. Officials said the opposite track is not damaged and that trains will run on it.

SkyFox flew above the derailment and did notice one of the train cars from the 10-car train was askew from the rest that remained in alignment. BART in the past has had to keep an eye on their tracks in cases of extreme heat to monitor for moving or buckling.

