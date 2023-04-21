BART sees highest ridership numbers so far this year

BART's ridership is going up, though it is still short of pre-pandemic levels.

But BART Board Director Rebecca Saltzman reported that Wednesday saw 174,337 passengers – the highest number since last September.

That's good news for an agency struggling to maintain revenue.

But even that number, is still only about 42% of pre-pandemic levels.

The upshot is that BART doesn't have to go all hand-on-deck for big events like 4/20 in San Francisco. They still have plenty of room.

"We have plenty of capacity because our ridership is still well below the levels that we had before the pandemic," BART spokesman Jim Allison said.

The Bay Area had a busy Thursday, as well, with thousands heading to San Francisco for 4/20 events, a Giants game in Oracle Park and the Warriors playoffs game at Chase Center.

BART hopes those events will give them a second spike in ridership numbers.