BART service disruptions at Fruitvale Station for 'major medical emergency'

BART service disruptions expanded Monday morning following the closure of Fruitvale station on the Berryessa Line caused by a major medical emergency.

Around 7:15 a.m. the transit agency said the Green line service has been suspended. Riders traveling toward San Francisco were advised to take an Orange line or Richmond-bound train and transfer to a Yellow or Red line train at 12th Street/Oakland City Center. Commuters heading into the East Bay should take a Red or Yellow ;ine train and transfer to an Orange Line/Berryessa train at 12th Street station, BART said.

BART also reported limited Blue Line service between Dublin/Pleasanton and Bay Fair stations.

Fruitvale Station remains closed, with trains not stopping there in either direction due to medical emergency. AC Transit buses continue to provide service between Coliseum and Lake Merritt stations to help riders bypass the closure.

