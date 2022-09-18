BART service halted between Embarcadero and Lake Merritt

article

BART officials say service in the Transbay Tube has been stopped because of multiple disabled trains between Embarcadero and Lake Merritt.

According to BART, two trains are stuck on the Oakland side, one near 12th St. the other is stuck in west Oakland.

Officials say the downed trains are causing major delays system-wide. BART is urging riders to find other forms of transportation.

A/C Transit is offering mutual aid for Transbay service on buses NL, F, and O as well as service from West Oakland toward downtown Oakland on lines 62,33, and 14.

BART did not give an estimated time of reopening.

