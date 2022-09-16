Motorcyclist ejected onto BART tracks from crash, struck and killed by train in Oakland

BART confirms a motorcyclist, who was involved in a crash, hit a barrier in Oakland and ended up on the tracks before they were struck by a train and killed on Friday.

The incident caused major system-wide delays on BART Friday afternoon into the evening commute hours. Officials say the person was on the tracks at 19th Street in Oakland.

In an update, officials explained how the motorcyclist ended up on the tracks.

"Near Northgate, where the Oakland underground tunnel ascends to aerial track, a motorcyclist involved in an accident hit the BART right-of-way barrier and was ejected onto our tracks," BART wrote on Twitter.

Oakland police said they received several calls of an accident involving a motorcycle at 24th Street and Northgate Avenue.

BART officials said the person was on the tracks as the train approached, but did not have an update on their status or condition. The incident was first reported on social media at around 4:20 p.m.

BART officials said police and fire departments are responding as well as BART "frontline" staff. As a result, service was truncated between MacArthur, West Oakland and Lake Merritt stations. Train service had stopped in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions.

By 6:20 p.m., single tracking was established in downtown Oakland in all directions after limited service was restored.

Train operators on BART cars will have the latest updates.

AC Transit is providing mutual aid between MacArthur and 12th Street - Oakland City Center. Riders can use buses 6 and 18.

Oakland Police Department confirmed they are leading the investigation of a "vehicle accident."

