BART service resumes after alleged robbery suspect jumps on tracks
article
BERKELEY, Calif. - BART experienced service disruptions Friday afternoon after an alleged robbery suspect jumped onto the trackway of the Downtown Berkeley Station.
At around 1:45 p.m., the transit agency stopped train service for all directions of the red line, which serves passengers between Richmond and Millbrae/SFO.
The suspect was taken into custody around 3:01 p.m.
BART said it was working to restore service to the red line.