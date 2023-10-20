Expand / Collapse search

BART service resumes after alleged robbery suspect jumps on tracks

By Aja Seldon
Published 
Berkeley
KTVU FOX 2
An aerial view of the Down Berkeley BART station where an alleged robbery suspect jumped onto the tracks.

BERKELEY, Calif. - BART experienced service disruptions Friday afternoon after an alleged robbery suspect jumped onto the trackway of the Downtown Berkeley Station.

At around 1:45 p.m., the transit agency stopped train service for all directions of the red line, which serves passengers between Richmond and Millbrae/SFO.

The suspect was taken into custody around 3:01 p.m.

BART said it was working to restore service to the red line. 