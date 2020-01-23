BART to build canopies over entrances at San Francisco stations

The BART Board of Directors on Thursday approved a plan to install canopies and gates at entrances at downtown San Francisco stations.

The transit agency will spend $71 million to cover the escalators at Embarcadero, Montgomery, Powell Street, and Civic Center BART stations.

Officials say the canopies will protect escalator from exposure to the weather elements and also provide an added layer of station security and cleanliness.

Construction is set to begin in the Spring and will take about seven years to complete. Work will be done one station at a time to reduce access impacts to stations.