BART to reopen Powell Street station bathrooms after 20 years

BART is reopening the restrooms at its Powell Street station in San Francisco for the first time in 20 years.

The transit agency closed restrooms at 10 of its underground stations in 2001 following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

A reopening ceremony is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

BART said there are plans to reopen restrooms at its other underground stations in the coming months.

Restroom attendants will be on hand for at least two months.

