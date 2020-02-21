BART train dispute turns to elevator scuffle involving knife, stun gun and Mace

A dispute on a BART train spilled into the Oakland Coliseum station elevator Thursday night and ended when a group of women maced a man.

Alohi Alesana said the man was playing loud music and threatening other passengers on the train headed east from San Francisco. Alesana claimed when she got off the train with her mother and sister, the man followed them and attacked them inside an elevator.

BART on Friday said surveillance video shows the women were not followed and actually ran after the man, who had just entered the elevator and that they "attacked him."

Alesana said "some crazy guy was provoking us." She said she had to defend herself. "We were fighting in the elevator. He took out his knife and was trying to stab me so I maced him. I put him down so he wouldn't hurt any of us."

BART police said the women also used a stun gun on the man and that the knife actually belonged to them. It fell out of one of their purses during the scuffle and was apparently something they used to cut fruit. The man allegedly picked up the knife to defend himself.

Alesana suffered a minor stab wound during the melee and showed KTVU the scabs and scratches on her arms.

Officers responded to the incident but said no one involved wanted to press charges.

The initial posting of this story did not include all of the available information. We regret the error.