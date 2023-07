BART trains are running at slower speeds between Orinda and Pittsburg/Baypoint stations and between Castro Valley and Dublin/Pleasanton stations Saturday due to the warm weather.

In an advisory at 11:47 a.m., BART officials said to plan to add 10 minutes to a normal commute time until 6 p.m. today.

Real-time updates can be found on BART's official website.