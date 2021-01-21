BART recovering after physical altercation at El Cerrito Plaza station

BART is recovering after trains did not stop at El Cerrito del Norte and El Cerrito Plaza stations Thursday afternoon due to police activity, transit officials said.

A BART spokesperson said BART Police are responding to reports of a physical altercation at El Cerrito Plaza station.

A 10-minute delay on the Richmond line in the Berryessa direction persists. The problem started just after 4 p.m.

We will update the story as more details become available.