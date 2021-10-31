BART trains running later tonight for Halloween riders

article

BART is running special late service past 9 p.m. on Sunday due to high ridership expected for Halloween.

There will be one transbay 10-car train an hour, timed to meet up with two other trains across the system to serve 48 out of the agency's 50 stations, BART officials said.

Trains will not serve the airport stations (OAK and SFO), but will stop at all other stations.

BART riders are required to wear masks even if fully vaccinated.

BART has been offering service until midnight Monday through Saturday since Aug. 2, but those extended hours have not been in place on Sundays. BART is planning to bring back midnight service to Sundays in February 2022.

More information on BART's Halloween schedule is available here and on Twitter.

Information on getting to Outside Lands on Sunday, using BART and then transferring to Muni or prepaid shuttles, is available here.