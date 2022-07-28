BART will reinstate its mask mandate until Oct. 1

article

The BART Board of Directors voted on Thursday to reinstate its mask mandate until October.

The mask mandate will be in effect until Oct. 1. unless the board decides to extend it. The policy requires all riders to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth.

The mandate applies to trains and portions of the stations beyond the fare gates, the transit agency said.

Children under the age of two and people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt.

This comes shortly after BART did away with its mask mandate on July 18. However, the transportation agency made free masks available at station agent booths and will continue to do so.

BART police will continue education-based enforcement, but riders who refuse to abide by the police could face a citation up to $75.