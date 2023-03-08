Expand / Collapse search
BART's Inspector General will not serve the rest of her term

By KTVU staff
Published 
BART
KTVU FOX 2

BART's Inspector General is retiring early

BART's Inspector General is retiring early and without explanation.

OAKLAND, Calif. - BART's Inspector General has announced she will retire early.

Harriet Richardson informed the BART board late last week that she would not serve out the rest of her term.

The office of the Inspector General was established in 2018 by voters, to oversee the financial well-being of the transit agency.

Richardson was appointed the first Inspector General.

During the 5 years since being formed, the office has struggled with adequate staffing to achieve its goals.

Richardson didn't say why she is retiring, but said her last day will be next Friday.

