Basketball battle behind bars: Warriors vs. San Quentin

Three Warriors players went behind the walls of San Quentin State Prison for a special pre-season game.

The Golden State Warriors faced the San Quentin Warriors in the prison recreation yard last week.

The newest member of the team, Chris Paul, joined Moses Moody and Klay Thompson in this basketball battle behind bars.

"It's honestly really inspiring how hard they play," Thompson said. "The teamwork they play with, this didn’t happen overnight."

Paul added: "A lot of these guys got way more wisdom than I have. They’ve had experiences I’ve never had, and they’re talking about perseverance and how they keep their mind strong and whatnot."

This is the ninth time the Golden State Warriors have played at San Quentin.