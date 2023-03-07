'Battle of Oakland:' Oakland High vs. Oakland Tech

Bay Area teams on Tuesday will be featured in eight Northern California high school basketball championship games.

Winners get to play for the state championship later this month.

The game with the most attention is the "Battle of Oakland."

That's Oakland Tech vs. Oakland High for the Division 3 NorCal title.

Oakland Tech has beaten Oakland High all three times they've played this season.



The three wins have come by a total of six points and have all come down to the final possessions.



"It's going to be an old fashion heavyweight fight," Oakland high basketball coach Orlando Watkins said. "They know what we're going to do. We know what they're going to do. It's going to be a battle of wills."

Oakland Tech basketball coach Karega Hart agreed the stakes are high.

"It's the biggest game we've ever played," Hart said. "It's the most important game of the season. It's for all the marbles. Good thing is, it's a win-win for the city."

It's the first time Oakland High has ever gone this far in the postseason.

Two Oakland public schools have never squared off for the right to go to the state championship, The Oaklandside reported.

The Tech-Oakland High winner will face the Southern California Division III champion (Culver City High vs. Buena High of Ventura) at 4 p.m. Friday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.