Bay Area 5th grader heads to MLB Stem League all-star weekend

A Bay Area fifth grader is heading to the Major League Baseball All-Star weekend in Seattle for a special global competition.

When Niko Rober heard that he's one of 24 students selected from the United States, Puerto Rico, Belize and Colombia to participate in the MLB Stem League Global Championship, he jumped up from his seat and shouted: "Let's gooooooooo!"

Niko is a student at Junipero Serra elementary School in San Francisco.

The Stem League is a baseball-inspired board game that focuses on students’ math and social-emotional skills.



This is the second year this event will be held in conjunction with all-star weekend.



