Bay Area Afghan community reacts to Kabul airport attacks

As the situation continues to evolve in overseas, Afghan-Americans are watching every development closely. KTVU spoke with an Afghan immigrant who's cousin made it inside the airport in Kabul shortly before the bombs went off. She's heard from her cousin about the aftermath and while he is safe, she says there are so many others still in harm's way.

News spread quickly through the Bay Area Afghan-American community about the suicide bombings that claimed the lives of 13 American service members, and at least 60 Afghans. "The situation is catastrophic," Spojmie Nasiri.

Nasiri is an immigration attorney who emigrated from Afghanistan herself in the 1980's. She says her cousin is one of the people we've seen desperately trying to make it inside the airport in Kabul. "My cousin is luckily right now made it about two hours before the bombing, which resulted in the welding of all the doors to the airport. He's trying to get on a flight that could possibly evacuate him," said Nasiri.

She says her cousin explained entryways and exits to the airport were welded shut in an effort to limit who comes and goes. "So they're doors and gates that have been welded down, I don't know the specifics of what they look like," said Nasiri. "From the reports I'm reading on the various reputable sources is that it was a suicide bomber, so they're preventing suicide bombers from getting in."

As an immigration attorney Nasiri has 15 clients in Afghanistan. She says so far four have made it out. "The remaining 11 have been desperately trying to get through the gates, but they've been turned away, they've been beaten," Nasiri said. "People have been shot at."

She says the Taliban has made it clear they don't want people leaving country, all she says she can do is hope the situation on the ground stabilizes enough to allow those who need to get out to escape. "The hope is there will be continued negotiations with the Taliban to get people out," said Nasiri. "But, realistically I'm hopeful and optimistic, but the reality is it's pretty grim."

Nasiri says there has been an outpouring of support for Afghans who need to get out, she says she's hopeful for a light at the end of the tunnel, but that for right now the situation on the ground is growing more desperate.