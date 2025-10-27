Bay Area airports see delays as government shutdown continues

The Brief SFO and OAK are experiencing flight delays and disruptions amid the federal government shutdown. A shortage of air traffic controllers is contributing to travel complications.



As the federal government shutdown enters its fifth week, airports across the country are feeling the impact.

An air traffic controller staffing shortage prompted a ground stop at LAX Sunday, affecting flights in and out of the Bay Area.

The stop was later lifted, but delays continued at San Francisco and Oakland airports.

What they're saying:

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that the shortage of air traffic controllers could cause continued delays and cancellations.

"I don't want air traffic controllers going to a food bank," Duffy said on Fox New's Sunday Morning Futures. "These are well-qualified professionals that keep our airspace safe, our planes moving on time and the fact that they have to think about how they put food on the table and need airlines to put food into the towers so they can have a lunch and a dinner is outrageous."

Duffy said there were 22 "triggers" indicating controller shortages nationwide on Saturday, some of the highest since the shutdown began on Oct. 1.

Travelers expressed frustration and concern over potential disruptions.

"Normally, standard is get there an hour early and it was like well, it's a government shutdown so who knows, so should get there an hour and a half early instead," said Erin Koch of San Diego.

"With Thanksgiving coming up it's obviously on the back of everybody's mind, so hopefully something's figured out by then," said Brittany Welch of Modesto.

"Our flight here was difficult and it also feels like our flight back home is also so difficult, and my parents are coming to visit me in LA for the holidays so really hoping there's no issues with that, it's just frustrating," said Geethika Kataru of Burbank.

"My holiday plans have been changing to be more driving centric just because of how difficult it's been to fly lately," said Chloe Fontenot of Burbank.

Big picture view:

About 13,000 air traffic controllers are working without pay, many seeking other sources of income.

"No paycheck is coming on Tuesday. And so I've been out talking to our air traffic controllers. And you can see the stress, these are people that oftentimes live paycheck to paycheck," Duffy said.

San Jose Mineta International Airport said it saw no delays due to staffing issues on Sunday. At SFO and Oakland, it remained unclear how many delays were caused by staffing shortages, as weather could also have been a factor.

Both airports reported higher-than-usual numbers of delayed flights.