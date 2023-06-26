Bay Area bridge tolls could go up to $8.50 if new legislation passes

State lawmakers could increase tolls on Bay Area bridges to help transportation agencies experiencing financial struggles.

Sen. Scott Wiener on Monday introduced SB 532, the Safe, Clean, and Reliable Public Transportation Emergency Act, which would temporarily raise tolls on the seven state-owned bridges in the Bay Area to $8.50 for five years. That is a $1.50 increase.

Wiener said the bill would offer some financial relief for transportation agencies, that would prevent service cuts and improve safety, cleanliness, and reliability.

"We’ve made good progress in this year’s budget, but the future of public transportation in the Bay Area is still under threat due to pandemic-related operational deficits that, without help, will lead to severe service cuts," said Senator Wiener. "Bay Area transit ridership continues to climb, but it’s not happening quickly enough to make up for the loss of federal emergency assistance."

Transit operators fear that major service cuts are on the horizon due to operational shortfalls after the stoppage of federal pandemic relief funds. They say service cuts could trigger a "transit death spiral" where cuts lead to declines in ridership, which necessitate more cuts.