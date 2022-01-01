Toll increases take effect on 7 Bay Area bridges

Tolls increased by one dollar on the Bay Bridge and at six other Bay Area bridges on Jan. 1. The Golden Gate Bridge is not impacted.

Bay Area Toll Authority reminds that the state-owned bridge toll increases were approved by voters in recent years.

Carpools and clean-air vehicle that use FasTrak will still qualify for a discount during commute hours.

The toll increases are expected to bring in $120 million a year for a number of transportation and infrastructure projects, including expansions of BART, Caltrain, Muni and San Francisco Bay Ferry service.

For the moment, the money generated from these increases are subject to a lawsuit in the courts.

"We really have no idea when that case will be heard," said John Goodwin, from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. "As a consequence, the funds, both from the 2019 toll increase and the increase that will begin at midnight on Friday are being held in escrow."

Goodwin said the funding will be released to various projects once the litigation is resolved.

The next toll hike will not go into effect until Jan. 2025.