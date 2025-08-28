Bay Area Catholics 'shocked and very saddened' by Minneapolis school shooting

The Brief Parishioners at a Catholic church in Berkeley are praying and grieving with their brothers and sisters in Minneapolis, after Wednesday's deadly mass shooting at a school. San Francisco's archbishop asked local Catholics to join him in praying for the victims, the school community, and the perpetrator. The San Jose diocese is pledging that each of its schools will review safety measures to ensure students and staff are prepared.



Bay Area Catholics are praying along with their brothers and sisters in Minneapolis, after a shooter opened fire in a Catholic school there Wednesday while children were celebrating Mass. Two people were killed and 17 others injured.

Berkeley parishioners share pain, grief of Minneapolis faithful

Parishioners attending Wednesday evening's mass at St. Mary Madgalen Church in Berkeley were trying to process the attack hours earlier at the Annunciation Catholic School.

What they're saying:

"I was really shocked and very saddened to hear that that happened to people when they're worshiping God in church," said Mary Ernst of Berkeley.

Local Catholics KTVU spoke to say they share the grief and pain--and they're also feeling a sense of unity in the face of what the FBI is calling a hate crime against Catholics.

"We hear about school shootings lately, but now they're in our churches or places of worship as well, so it's just really disheartening to need to hear," said Luke Ernst of Berkeley.

A day of worry and heartache for those with ties to Minneapolis

Mary Ernst used to live in Minneapolis herself.

"I was thinking about the church that I attended there and if any of those people were at this mass and hoping that they're all okay," she said.

Father John Dougherty, who studied at Berkeley's Jesuit School of Theology, later lived in Minneapolis as well, and just spoke with one of his friends there.

"It's just a small world. It's where her grandchildren are currently attending. And her son was actually at, her adult son was at that mass. And it just brings it really close to home," said Dougherty.

Bay Area bishops ask for prayers, address local private school safety

Local perspective:

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone posted on social media Wednesday afternoon: "I was deeply saddened to hear about the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis. Please join me in praying for the school community and the parish, especially the victims, their families, and the perpetrator."

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, San Jose Bishop Oscar Cantu and that diocese's Catholic school Supt. Pamela Lyons said each school there will review its safety measures to ensure students and staff are prepared.

"We do need to acknowledge that evil is there in the world, and it's going to hit everybody regardless of private school. public school. We all have to be very vigilant," said Dougherty.

Back at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Berkeley, Luke Ernst told KTVU, "We are uniting in prayer and forgiveness."

Yes, in the context of a faith built on the promise of reconciliation and redemption for sinners, in Berkeley we heard the word ‘forgiveness’, even with the pain so fresh. But Dougherty points out that for those most deeply hurt by such an act of evil, forgiveness is often a process that takes time .

"We're human beings and we are greatly, greatly harmed by this. So forgiveness is not an easy thing to do and it does take some time," said Dougherty.

The Source: Interviews by KTVU reporter John Krinjak



