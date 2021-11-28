Bay Area celebrates 1st night of Hanukkah

Sunday marked the first night of Hanukkah, with several Bay Area communities holding a menorah lighting ceremony to mark the start of the Jewish holiday. Alameda marked its 5th annual public menorah lighting in the city’s Rittler Park, with the lighting a nine-foot tall Lego menorah created by local children.

"We’re so thrilled, the turnout has been incredible, and people are so happy to be able to celebrate in a safe and joyful manner," said Meir Shmotkin, event organizer and rabbi of Chabad of Alameda.

For many attending, the evening was a welcome return to holiday normalcy after the pandemic forced a number of Hanukkah celebrations to be cancelled last year.

"It means a lot, especially with my children. Like, we haven’t been able to celebrate. She doesn’t really know what it’s like to celebrate with a group of people and have a Jewish community, so it’s been really nice, she’s been in lockdown almost her whole life," said Brittany Lasky of Alameda.

Several local and state elected officials also joined the festivities, including California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The evening also included a range of family friendly activities, including menorah making, a balloon artist, music, a dreidel trick performer, fire juggling, and traditional foods.

The eight-day Jewish holiday continues through December 6th.