Bay Area coronavirus developments and numbers: August 1
OAKLAND, Calif. - The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon include:
Antibody testing will be available for Sonoma County residents who are currently employed in school settings or were employed in school settings during the 2019-20 academic year. School employees include teachers (academic, physical education, music, arts), assistants, principals, administrative staff, one-on-one aides and custodians in school settings.
The San Francisco Public Library will once again allow patrons to bring home books and other items, via a curbside pickup program that starts later this month, city officials said Saturday. The San Francisco Public Library To Go program will roll out in phases, with the first sites opening at the Main Library on Aug. 10 and the Excelsior Branch on Aug. 11.
The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors on Monday will recognize the Pajaro Valley Quilt Association and 1440 Multiversity for the donation of 250 reusable gowns to help protect medical professionals and staff across the county. The gowns will be distributed through the Santa Cruz County Emergency Operations Center to local medical offices to be used in place of medical-grade isolation gowns in lower-risk settings.
Statewide there are 500,130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 9,224 deaths. That's up from 493,588 cases and 9,005 on Friday.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:
- Alameda County: 11,484 cases, 189 deaths (11,131 cases, 182 deaths on Friday. Totals include Berkeley Health Department data)
- Contra Costa County: 7,806 cases, 121 deaths (7,670 cases, 119 deaths on Friday)
- Marin County: 4,994 cases, 70 deaths (4,933 cases, 64 deaths on Friday. Totals include San Quentin State Prison)
- Monterey County: 4,697 cases, 30 deaths (4,542 cases, 26 deaths on Friday)
- Napa County: 897 cases, 8 deaths (888 cases, 8 deaths on Friday)
- San Francisco County: 6,723 cases, 61 deaths (6,575 cases, 59 deaths on Friday)
- San Mateo County: 5,544 cases, 119 deaths (5,469 cases, 119 deaths on Friday)
- Santa Clara County: 10,321 cases, 191 deaths (9,913 cases, 191 deaths on Friday)
- Santa Cruz County: 1,152 cases, 4 deaths (1,109 cases, 4 deaths on Friday)
- Solano County: 3,611 cases, 37 deaths (3,570 cases, 37 deaths on Friday)
- Sonoma County: 2,944 cases, 37 deaths (2,842 cases, 32 deaths on Friday)