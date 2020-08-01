Bay Area coronavirus developments and numbers: August 1

article

The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon include:

Antibody testing will be available for Sonoma County residents who are currently employed in school settings or were employed in school settings during the 2019-20 academic year. School employees include teachers (academic, physical education, music, arts), assistants, principals, administrative staff, one-on-one aides and custodians in school settings.

The San Francisco Public Library will once again allow patrons to bring home books and other items, via a curbside pickup program that starts later this month, city officials said Saturday. The San Francisco Public Library To Go program will roll out in phases, with the first sites opening at the Main Library on Aug. 10 and the Excelsior Branch on Aug. 11.

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors on Monday will recognize the Pajaro Valley Quilt Association and 1440 Multiversity for the donation of 250 reusable gowns to help protect medical professionals and staff across the county. The gowns will be distributed through the Santa Cruz County Emergency Operations Center to local medical offices to be used in place of medical-grade isolation gowns in lower-risk settings.

Statewide there are 500,130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 9,224 deaths. That's up from 493,588 cases and 9,005 on Friday.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

