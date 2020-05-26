Bay Area counties consider extending eviction moratoriums during pandemic

Several Bay Area counties are considering ways to help prevent people from being evicted from their homes.

Supervisors in various counties want to extend the moratorium on evictions.

Marin County's board of supervisors on Tuesday will consider whether to extend the moratorium on evictions for at least another month until June 30.

In March, the supervisors put a two-month hold on evictions, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, realizing that many people lost their jobs because of it - and had no way to pay their rent and nowhere else to go.

Some supervisors in Santa Clara County also want to do the same thing - extend the temporary ban on evictions.

There is also a statewide moratorium on evictions, which Gov. Gavin Newsom enacted and is set to expire next week.

Also on Tuesday, San Mateo County faith leaders and some supervisors are calling on their political leaders to extend the moratorium on all business and residential evictions, citing the high levels of unemployment due to the pandemic and shelter-in-place orders.