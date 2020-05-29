Bay Area COVID-19 developments and cases

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel

coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday afternoon include:

The state Employment Development Department plans to hire nearly 2,000 temporary full-time and hourly staff members in the coming weeks to hasten the delivery of unemployment benefits to workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications to work with the EDD can be found and submitted at calcareers.ca.gov.

More San Francisco businesses could potentially open back up next month, including some retail stores and restaurants with outdoor seating, Mayor London Breed announced Thursday. Whether the businesses reopen is dependent on the city's progress in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, and whether the city can meet state guidelines that allow such establishments to reopen.

The city of Monterey is resuming paid parking enforcement Tuesday after suspending it in mid-March because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the local shelter-in-place order prompted by it.

With substantial ridership and sales tax revenue losses due to the

COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, BART's current projected fiscal year 2020-2021 budget includes more than $100 million in cuts while avoiding layoffs and furloughs, BART officials said Thursday. Expenses in the proposed budget total $915 million, a 10 percent drop from the agency's $1.016 billion preliminary budget.

As of Friday at 2:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following

number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 3,195 cases, 95 deaths (3,097 cases, 94 deaths on Thursday)

Contra Costa County: 1,404 cases, 37 deaths (1,384 cases, 37

deaths on Thursday)

Marin County: 436 cases, 14 deaths (430 cases, 14 deaths on

Thursday)

Monterey County: 477 cases, 10 deaths (469 cases, 8 deaths on

Thursday)

Napa County: 111 cases, 3 deaths (111 cases, 3 deaths on Thursday)

San Francisco County: 2,473 cases, 41 deaths (2,437 cases, 40

deaths on Thursday)

San Mateo County: 2,061 cases, 84 deaths (2,022 cases, 82 deaths on Thursday)

Santa Clara County: 2,701 cases, 140 deaths (2,688 cases, 140

deaths on Thursday)

Santa Cruz County: 206 cases, 2 deaths (205 cases, 2 deaths on

Thursday)

Solano County: 509 cases, 22 deaths (502 cases, 21 deaths on

Thursday)

Sonoma County: 531 cases, 4 deaths (530 cases, 4 deaths on

Thursday)

Statewide: 103,886 cases, 4,068 deaths (101,697 cases, 3,973

deaths on Thursday)

