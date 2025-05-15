Bay Area cyclists celebrate ‘Bike to Wherever Day’ amid changing commute patterns

Thousands of cyclists across the Bay Area took part in "Bike to Wherever Day" Thursday, an annual event promoting bike commuting and cycling culture.

Formerly known as "Bike to Work Day," the event was renamed to reflect shifts in commuting behavior since the COVID-19 pandemic, with more people working remotely or on flexible schedules. Despite the name change, the goal remains the same: encouraging residents to ditch their cars and travel by bicycle.

In San Francisco, dozens of cyclists gathered at an "energizer station" at Salesforce Plaza, where they picked up snacks, promotional items, and cycling information.

"It’s really nice to see everybody. It’s cool they have fun stuff for us," said Kristen Alan, a daily bike commuter in San Francisco. "Everyone's happy when you roll up. Fantastic vibes."

The event is organized by local bicycle advocacy groups in coordination with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC). MTC estimates about 100,000 people will participate throughout the Bay Area.

Sasha Ortega, a cyclist with 25 years of experience riding in San Francisco, noted improvements in bike safety over time.

"The safety factor has gone up a lot," she said, adding that protected bike lanes—rather than just painted lines—are key to getting more people to ride.

Deb Clearwaters, director of development for the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, said the event helps connect people with resources to support their cycling habits.

"We've talked to a lot of people who’ve wanted to get back into riding and learned there’s an organization that can support them with classes," she said.

"Bike to Wherever Day" included similar energizer stations in cities from Santa Rosa to Santa Clara, with participation from transit agencies including BART and VTA.