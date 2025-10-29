Bay Area Día de los Muertos festivities won't disappoint

Amid heightened uncertainty following last week’s threat of major immigration enforcement, several Bay Area cities have canceled or scaled back their Día de los Muertos festivities.

Those moving forward say the celebrations are more important than ever — a chance to bring comfort, connection, and unity.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is rooted in ancient Aztec and Mayan beliefs. Far from a somber occasion, it is a joyful celebration of life — a time to remember and welcome the spirits of loved ones who have passed away.

Between Nov. 1 and 2, families in Mexico decorate graves with bright orange marigolds and candles. Here in the Bay Area, many build intricate altars, or ofrendas, inside their homes, adorned with photos, flowers, and the favorite foods and drinks of the departed.

"This is the altar, or ofrenda. We put pictures of loved ones, artists, singers — even pets," says Claudia Medina, office administrator at Las Montañas Supermarket in Hayward.

"We add pan de muerto, flowers, candles, and food that our loved ones liked. We believe that they will come back to be with us for a day or two and enjoy what we have prepared."

Each object on the altar carries meaning — marigolds guide spirits home with their fragrance and color, candles represent light and hope, and pan de muerto, the traditional "bread of the dead," symbolizes the eternal cycle of life and death.

Mexican bakeries across the region are hard at work baking pan de muerto, a sweet, seasonal bread placed on altars as an offering.

The most common form is a small, round loaf with four cross-shaped strips of dough and a center knob symbolizing human bones. Traditionally, it’s flavored with anise seeds, orange zest, and orange blossom water, giving the bread a delicate fragrance that evokes warmth and remembrance.

"Pan de muerto is one of the most special symbols," says Medina. "It represents the circle of life and the love that connects us. Sharing this bread reminds us that our loved ones are always with us in our hearts, in our memories."

Despite the uncertainty this year, Día de los Muertos celebrations across the Bay Area continue to bring communities together honoring culture, resilience, and remembrance through art, music, and food.

Dia de los Muertos display at Skylawn Memorial Park in Half Moon Bay. Photo: Estefany Mendez

Día de los Muertos Events Around the Bay Area

Oakland Día de los Muertos Festival: "Aquí estamos y no nos vamos"

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Fruitvale’s beloved Day of the Dead festival with live music, family-friendly activities, carnival rides, Aztec dance, artisan vendors, and a community ofrenda installation.

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2. Free admission.

International Boulevard between Fruitvale and 42nd avenues, Oakland.

510-839-9000 | www.diaoakland.com

Pittsburg Día de los Muertos

Hosted by the city’s Arts and Community Foundation, this two-day celebration features live music, food trucks, altars, and a local vending marketplace.

5:30–9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1; 1–5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2. Free.

Marina Community Center, 340 Marina Blvd., Pittsburg.

925-252-6930 | www.pittsburgartscommunityfoundation.org

Napa Día de los Muertos

A family-friendly celebration featuring traditional music, dance, food, and art highlighting the cultural diversity of Napa.

3–8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. Free.

Veteran’s Park, Brown St., Napa.

707-257-9500 | www.cityofnapa.org

San Rafael Día de los Muertos

Now in its 36th year, San Rafael’s celebration includes performances by Danza Azteca Mixcoatl, Ballet Folklórico Netzahualcoyotl, and Mariachi Dinastia Torrez, plus a candlelit procession, altar viewing, food, art, and workshops.

3–9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. Free admission.

Albert J. Boro Community Center, 50 Canal St., San Rafael.

www.dayofthedeadsr.org

Redwood City Day of the Dead Celebration

A vibrant downtown celebration with live performances, Catrina face painting, cultural installations, a ceremonial procession, food, and artisan vendors. Inside the San Mateo County History Museum, visitors can explore a community ofrenda exhibition through Nov. 8.

3–8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2. Free.

Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City.

www.casacirculocultural.org