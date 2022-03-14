Bay Area expecting much needed rain amid dry spell

Bay Area will see showers this week, hopefully easing drought concerns.

Meteorologist Steve Paulson said a few weather systems are expected to drop much-needed rain throughout the parched region.

Widespread showers are expected Tuesday, and a stronger storm developing for the weekend.

"The system on Saturday and Saturday looks a little stronger," said Paulson.

Neither of the systems are expected to be like the ‘bomb cyclone’ last October, which flooded streets in Berkeley and Santa Rosa, and evacuated residents in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.

State water officials took a crucial survey of the Sierra snow pack at the beginning of March, and the results showed California needs a lot more rain a lot sooner.

A third year of drought is becoming more likely, so this week's weather systems will be welcomed.

