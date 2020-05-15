Bay Area feels large western Nevada earthquake

article

A large earthquake hit western Nevada along the California border early Friday morning, which rattled nerves as far away as the San Francisco Bay Area.

The US Geological Survey initially reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 earthquake hit at 4:03 a.m. in a rural area, west of the small town of Tonopah, which is roughly halfway between Reno and Las Vegas. Geologists later began downgrading the quake, but it was then upgraded again to its original 6.4.

People living in cities, including Castro Valley, Pittsburg, Palo Alto, and Oakland reported feeling the ground shaking.

People in other parts of California felt the quake, too.

Rapper MC Hammer tweeted he felt it in Tracy.

Lance Cardoza in Fresno sent in video of his chandelier shaking.

There were nearly 20 aftershocks, between magnitudes of 4.0 to 4.9, the USGS reported.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

