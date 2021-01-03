Bay Area food banks playing crucial role

Even during the best economic times, the Bay Area is home to many people who are unable to always meet their own needs for basic necessities, including food.

Now, during the COVID pandemic and resulting business slowdown, more individuals and families are turning to food banks and charities for help putting food on the table.

During January, KTVU is shining a light on the state of hunger and food insecurity in the San Francisco Bay Area.

As part of our Hunger Hits Home campaign, KTVU will feature segments and interviews with some of the most established and reliable institutions that distribute meals and groceries to the hungry in cities and towns around the region.

Click on the links below if you are looking to receive food support or interested in making a donation to sustain their work.

Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano

Advertisement

Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Alameda County Community Food Bank