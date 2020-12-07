Bay Area foodies present 1st Halal Restaurant Week

article

The Bay Area Halal Foodies are preparing their palates for the first Halal Restaurant Week starting on Wednesday.

Restaurants that sell halal food, which is food prepared according to Islamic dietary rituals, will be featured in an event coordinated by Halalfest, Inc, and Abbas Mohamed, the founder of the BAHF Facebook Group.

The two organizers, Irfan Rydhan of San Jose and Abbas Mohamed of Oakland, say this is the first restaurant week in the United States to focus solely on food that meets the standards of halal.

Participating restaurants from the Bay Area will feature special discounts and freebies through Dec. 13.

During Halal Restaurant Week, there will be different restaurants featured on each day, with each of their special offers highlighted.

Advertisement

Some vendors include Krusti Pizza and Pasta in Santa Clara, Maya Halal Taqueria in Oakland, Falafel Flame in Tracy, iniBurger in Pleasanton, Kinara Fusion in San Francisco, Lados in Sunnyvale and El Halal Amigos (taco truck) in Fremont.

Diners will earn points by visiting restaurants, and completing challenges, and prizes will be awarded to the top-scoring foodies.

Sponsors of the event include Whole Foods, Yelp East Bay and the Islamic Food & Nutrition Council of America."

Admission is free and will be promoted on the social media pages of Halalfest, as well as in the Bay Area Halal Foodies group on Facebook. To participate, mention Halal Restaurant Week at the participating restaurants.

Information is also listed on www.Halalfest.com.