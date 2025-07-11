Bay Area gets its first Hello Kitty Cafe

The Bay Area now has its first permanent Hello Kitty Cafe.

Hello Kitty!

What we know:

Fans of the Sanrio cartoon icon lined up early Friday at the Westfield Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara, where there was a sea of pink in anticipation of the café's offerings, including strawberry lemonade and plenty of desserts.

One group said they got to the mall at 4:30 this morning for a chance at some of the giveaways.

Grand opening

The grand opening is from Friday, July 11 through Sunday, July 13. Hello Kitty herself is appearing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. over the weekend for photos with her "besties".

Covered in cute Hello Kitty decor, the café offers both indoor and patio seating. You can experience a special afternoon tea and Evening Delights service in the ‘Bow Room’.

Customers can enjoy a rotating menu including mini donuts, blended drinks – including the Supercute Dream, and espresso drinks.

"We are collectors of Hello Kitty," said Elizza Flores. "We love pendants, all of that cute stuff."

Some people could hardly contain their excitement.

"We're super excited. We've been waiting for this place to open for two years. We're excited!" said Hello Kitty fan Halima Hanif.

This is the brand's first location in Northern California. There are other cafés located in Southern California, Las Vegas, and Vancouver.

Bay Area fans got a taste of the cafe's offerings when a Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its way to Walnut Creek earlier this year.

The Hello Kitty character was created by Tokyo-based Sanrio company in 1974. According to the company's website, the character was born in the suburbs of London where she lives with her parents and her twin sister Mimmy. Her hobbies, of course, include baking cookies and making new friends, which seem to go hand-in-hand with café culture.

