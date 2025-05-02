Hello Kitty Cafe Truck stopping in this East Bay city on Saturday

article

The widely-popular and oh-so colorful Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making another visit to the Bay Area this weekend.

Fans of the fictional cat can visit Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek this Saturday to see the truck and pick up unique merchandise, including Hello Kitty cookies, macarons and tote bags.

The truck will be in Walnut Creek from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday's event is the only Bay Area stop through June, according to Sanrio, the Japanese company that holds the rights to Hello Kitty's name.

If you miss Saturday's stop, the truck will be in Roseville, just past Sacramento, on May 10.

This is not the first time the Hello Kitty Truck has stopped in the Bay Area.

Just last month, the truck stopped at malls in Pleasanton, Emeryville and San Francisco.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck first debuted in 2014, and its popularity led to a pop-up container cafe in 2016, followed by Hello Kitty Mini Cafes in malls.

For the full truck schedule, click here.