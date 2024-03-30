Bay Area Girl Scouts troop scammed with counterfeit money

A local Girl Scouts troop in the North Bay was scammed after someone purchased Girl Scouts cookies with a counterfeit $100 bill, according to authorities.

Fairfield police said the culprit or culprits handed the scouts a fake $100 bill to purchase cookies, and it wasn't until the troop went to make a deposit that they learned they had been tricked.

The scam has occurred on at least two separate occasions, according to police.

Fairfield police shared tips on how to spot counterfeit bills:

Many times, counterfeiters will place yellow marks on the fake bills with a highlighter or other marker (see bills below). That way, an unsuspecting person will think the bill has already passed the money marker test. We suggest buying a marker and conducting your own test, regardless of appearances.

Examine the ink: For newer bills, some denominations have ink that changes color when tilted. On the $100 bill, the "100" changes from copper to green when tilted.

Counterfeiters often make mistakes that are detectable if you look closely enough. Just like with scam emails, look for things that appear to be out of place - like misspellings, blurred or uneven printing, missing security features, or unusual colors.

Trust your instincts. Don’t accept money from strangers if something feels off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.