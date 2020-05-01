Bay Area healthcare providers showered with appreciation

Medical workers at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital received a special thank you on Friday morning.

The hospital is the latest of several in the Bay Area, and around the country, where doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and all staff members are getting showered with appreciation.

Similar events at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, and O'Connor Hospital in San Jose, included police, firefighters, sheriffs officers and EMTs, creating a corridor outside the hospitals' entrance.

They cheer, applaud and thank the doctors, nurses and staff members coming and going from the hospital.

Friday, it is San Francisco's turn. Starting at 6:30 a.m., members of the San Francisco Sheriffs Office, Police and Fire departments, UCSF police and San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management will park their vehicles outside Zuckerberg San Francisco General and show their appreciation for health care workers on the front lines of the Covid 19 Pandemic.

Most of the appreciation events are timed to happen during the hospitals' overnight-early morning shift change; so that workers wrapping up their overnight shift and those coming in to start their day can bask in the love and appreciation.

Allie Rasmus is a reporter forKTVU. Email Allie at allie.rasmus@foxtv.com and follow her on Twitter@arasmusKTVU