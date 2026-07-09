Two Bay Area hotels ranked the best in the continental country

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The Brief Travel and Leisure, a reputable tourist and travel magazine, posted on Tuesday their World’s Best Awards for 2026, and these two Bay Area hotels were ranked at the top as a result of votes of the publication’s readers. According to Travel and Leisure’s website, this year more than 207,000 readers voted in the 2026 survey, casting 661,000 votes for more than 10,000 total properties. The Appellation Healdsburg was named the No. 1 resort in California and in the continental U.S., while Auberge du Soleil was named the No. 3 Resort in California and the No. 7 resort in the continental U.S.



Two Bay Area hotels have been ranked at the top of Travel and Leisure magazine's World’s Best Awards for 2026.

The two resorts: Appellation Healdsburg and Auberge du Soleil in Napa.

"We set out to create something entirely new: a place where the power of food, the warmth of community and the beauty of wine country come together in a way that feels deeply authentic," co-founder and COO of Appellation, Christopher Hunsberger said in a statement.

According to Travel and Leisure, a reputable tourist and travel magazine, this year more than 207,000 readers voted in the 2026 survey, casting 661,000 votes for 10,088 total properties.

Appellation Healdsburg

Ranked No. 1:

The Appellation Healdsburg claims Charlie Palmer, a Michelin-starred chef and former Four Seasons executive, as one of the key reasons for its success.

"Being recognized as the top resort in California and the entire continental U.S. is a testament to our team, to Healdsburg, and to Sonoma County itself," Palmer said in a statement, "It’s particularly close to my heart being here, the town where my family calls home."

Based in Sonoma County, the culinary resort spreads across eight-and-a-half acres and offers over 100 guest rooms and suites, two restaurants, two pools, an immersive spa, two culinary garden beds that grow the restaurants' menus, and more than enough space for events.

The first restaurant, Andys Beeline, attracts guests to the rooftop for tapas, cocktails and vineyard views. While Folia features American cooking under the direction of Charlie Palmer's son, chef Reed Palmer.

Guests can join local craftspeople, farmers and artisans in hands-on workshops to create memorable and personalized experiences.

The resort's recognition extends to the full guest experience as they were also named a winner in the "New Brand Launch" category at the 22nd annual Hospitality Design Awards.

Photo of the view from the Appellation Healdsburg terrace. Photo: Dylan Patrick.

Photo of the Appellation Healdsburg's "The Grove." Photo: Dylan Patrick.

Photo of the Appellation Healdsburg garden. Photo: Emma Kruch/Emma K Creative.

Photo of the Appellation Healdsburg King guest room. Photo: Dylan Patrick.

Photo of an Appellation Healdsburg painting activity. Photo: Emma Kruch/Emma K Creative.

Photo of the Appellation Healdsburg Andys Beeline restaurant. Photo: Dylan Patrick.

Photo of the Appellation Healdsburg Foss pool. Photo: Dylan Patrick.

Appellation Healdsburg Folia restaurant dining room. Photo: Dylan Patrick.

Auberge du Soleil

Ranked No. 7:

The other fan-favorite, Auberge du Soleil, is a self-described "quintessential Napa Valley getaway."

The resort was built in 1981 from the dream of French restaurateur Claude Rouas and his business partner Bob Harmon as Napa Valley’s first fine-dining restaurant.

With the success of the restaurant came the addition, five years later, of "The Inn of the Sun," which in French translates to "Auberge du Soleil."

The resort sits on 33 acres of land surrounded by lush greenery. The hotel offers 50 guest rooms and suites that reflect the long-standing reputation as "the wine country’s most iconic luxury property."

"From the greeting we received, the warm hellos and check-ins throughout our stay, the impeccable food and lodging, and the best spa experience we've ever had — it was all fantastic," said a woman in a review posted on their website. She highly recommended the resort to anyone looking for a beautiful Napa experience.

They offer 24-hour room service, Michelin-starred fine dining, a spa and soaking pools, a sauna, yoga studio, tennis courts and indoor and outdoor relaxation areas.

And that’s not even half of it.

Aerial view of the Auberge du Soleil, Auberge Collection featuring the pool, housing, and dining establishments. Photo: Auberge Collection.

Photo of the pool at the Auberge du Soleil. Photo: Auberge Collection.

Auberge du Soleil restaurant and resort view. Photo: Auberge Collection.

Photo of a living room in the Auberge du Soleil's deluxe suite. Photo: Auberge Collection.

Auberge du Soleil photo of a deluxe room with a valley view. Photo: Auberge Collection.

Relaxation area at the Auberge du Soleil overseeing the trees. Photo: Auberge Collection.

Poolside view at the Auberge du Soleil. Photo: Auberge Collection.

Aerial view of the Auberge du Soleil. Photo: Auberge Collection.

What's next:

Check out Appellation Healdsburg on their website here.

Check out Auberge du Soleil on their website here.