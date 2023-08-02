Bay Area images of supermoon lit up the sky

The first of two supermoons this month lit up the sky Tuesday night.

Images shared on social media showed the spectacle from different perspectives in the Bay Area.

A supermoon happens when a full moon comes closest to Earth and appears significantly larger and brighter.

Images were shared earlier today when the moon rose over Greece today, illuminating the sky over the ancient temple of Poseidon.

Another supermoon is expected to be even closer to the earth on the night of Aug. 30.

The next time two supermoons will happen in the same month will be in 2037.