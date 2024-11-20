Bay Area machinist killed at Arizona power plant; family wants answers

Family members of a Benicia man killed while on the job out of state want answers.

They say not knowing what happened to him is adding to their grief.

"He's only 50. We had such a future. I know this happens, but it shouldn't have happened, said Jenny Olver. She's struggling to find answers as to how her husband, Mike Olver, was killed while working as a valve machinist at a power plant in Arizona.

On the afternoon of November 7, she received notification that her husband had been injured in an accident at the APS Redhawk Power Plant about one hour west of Phoenix. But hours later, she learned that he had died.

"I was just in utter disbelief, utter shock that this even happened," said Jenny. Daughters Fallon and Brianna arrived at the power plant the next morning.



"We kind of hung around outside, drove around the plant. Somebody called me just to more or less say we're so sorry. Attorneys are involved. We can't talk," said Brianna. Olver worked for Bay Valve in Benicia.

Family members said the company had sent him to work for Arizona Public Service on a ten-day project.

In a written statement, APS said in part:

"We are deeply saddened by the death of a contractor at the Redhawk Power Plant... An investigation is underway. The safety of our crews and customers will always be a top priority for APS."

"I know that he fell. I don't know why he fell or how he fell. I don't what could have been done to prevent it,"said Jenny.

Family members described Olver as an experienced machinist with more than 20 years in the industry. They said he was meticulous about safety.

Fallon pointed to the new tattoo she has on her arm in memory of her father and said,"Right here is my dad's signature. This is his printed name under it. This was signed on the day he passed."

His family shared videos of Olver showing the work he did on his home and him playing with his beloved cat. Brianna said her father is about barbeque, beer and family.

His favorite holiday was Thanksgiving. The family plans to celebrate in his honor.

"We were just starting as a couple with beautiful grown daughters and our grandchildren. It was our time to enjoy our life," said Jenny.



APS said the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health is conducting an investigation, but could not say when it will be completed.

The family plans to hold the celebration of life for Mike Olver at the Veterans Memorial Hall in downtown Benicia at 3pm on Wednesday, November 20.



