Bay Area man accused of matricide, burning down home

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Burned home in Mendocino County

A man has been arrested for killing his mother and then setting her house on fire in an attempt to destroy the evidence.

Investigators in Mendocino County say 39-year-old Fletcher Pinkham of Santa Rosa shot and killed his mother, Linda Mercurio, at her home in Little River Tuesday.

Her home was burned to the ground, and deputies recovered what they believed to be her remains.

Fletcher Pinkham of Santa Rosa

Authorities say they found Pinkham's car along with guns and ammunition in a wooded area nearby at the time of the fire.

He is being held on $1 million bail.