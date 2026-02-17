Hillsborough man dies in Northstar skiing accident
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A 53-year-old Hillsborough man died Sunday following a skiing accident at a Sierra Nevada resort, authorities confirmed.
Sheriff confirms fatality
What we know:
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said that Stuart McLaughlin was involved in a fatal accident at Northstar California Resort around 11:30 a.m.
Featured
"We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
According to Northstar, McLaughlin had collided with another skier on the advanced Polaris trail. That skier was taken to Tahoe Forest Hospital for treatment.
"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and the Northstar team extends our deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, and friends of the guests involved," said Tara Schoedinger, general manager of Northstar.
Second death at resort this month
Dig deeper:
McLaughlin’s death marks the second fatality at the resort in less than a week, according to KCRA. On Feb. 11, Nicholas Kenworthy, 26, of Los Angeles, died while skiing on the advanced Martis Trail.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the Placer County Sheriff's Office.