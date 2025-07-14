Bay Area man sent to prison for assaulting U.S. Marshal

A Bay Area man was given a year and a day in federal prison last week for assaulting a U.S. Marshal, the Department of Justice said.

Former Burlingame and San Francisco resident Jeffrey Crum, 34, was indicted last December for assaulting, resisting or otherwise impeding a federal officer who tried to take him into custody, prosecutors said. Crum pleaded guilty to the crime on May 16.

According to court documents, Crum appeared in court in November 2024 for a hearing related to allegations that he violated parole after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. When the court ordered that he be placed back in custody, he resisted the marshal who tried to detain him.

"Specifically, Crum resisted instructions by Deputy U.S. Marshals to enter and exit an elevator that would take him to a holding cell, forcing them to carry him," prosecutors said Friday. "At one point, Crum kicked his legs out, striking a Deputy U.S. Marshal in the head."

Crum began serving his sentence in this case immediately.

