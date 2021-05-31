Bay Area Memorial Day tributes

There are Memorial Day ceremonies around the Bay Area to remember military members who died while serving their country.



The Presidio in San Francisco will host an interfaith service in the chapel at 11 a.m.



Seating is limited for the in-person service, because of covid-19 restrictions, so the service is also being live-streamed.

And in Marin County, there will be services at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Novato, as well as the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in San Rafael.

Both tributes to fallen heroes will be shown on-line.

In Antioch, community members are organizing a memorial processional at 9 a.m. at the Antioch Veteran's Memorial. There will also be a 10 a.m. drive-in-style event to begin at 10 a.m. with music and speeches, including one from U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier.