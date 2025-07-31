These Bay Area medical centers are among the best in the nation: US News ranking

article

The Brief A new report from U.S. News ranks the top hospitals in the U.S., and also reveals the best hospitals in 49 states and 95 metro areas. Hospitals were evaluated based on 22 benchmark procedures and conditions.



U.S. News has released its annual Best Hospitals list to help Americans choose the highest quality health care for themselves and their loved ones.

According to U.S. News, the 2025-2026 edition of Best Hospitals evaluates hospitals at both a state and metro level, recognizing 49 states and 95 metro areas that "have demonstrated superior outcomes."

Several Bay Area hospitals made the list, including UC San Francisco and Stanford's hospital.

Best hospitals in your city

What they're saying:

"For most Americans, health care decisions are made close to home," Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News, said in a news release. "The Best Regional Hospitals rankings underscore the difference high-performing local medical centers make.

"These local hospital rankings, entirely performance-driven, equip individuals and their families, in consultation with their medical providers, to choose the highest quality care available in their own communities."

Local perspective:

Here’s which hospital ranked the best in your city:

Best hospitals overall

Big picture view:

U.S. News looked at 22 benchmark procedures and conditions to come up with the top 20 hospitals in America, including knee replacement, heart bypass surgery, heart arrhythmia, pacemaker implantation and gynecological cancer surgery.U.S. News also ranks hospitals in 15 areas of complex specialty care.

To make the list, the 504 hospitals had to outperform in at least eight of the procedures and conditions, along with other criteria.

"These ratings and rankings are based on each hospital's patient outcomes – that is, how well patients have fared after treatment – as well as other factors that matter to patients, like the quality of their experience and whether the hospital is adequately staffed," U.S. News said.

