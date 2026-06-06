Bay Area nonprofit marks milestone, helping 500 students earn college degrees over 45 years

The Brief 10,000 Degrees, a San Rafael-based education nonprofit, has helped more than 500 students graduate college in its 45-year history — 92% of them first-generation college students. The organization provides scholarships, mentorship, and career support from a student's senior year of high school all the way through college graduation and into employment. One recent graduate, a first-generation Latina from Marin County, is heading to New York City next month to start a full-time job at a French bank after interning with their project finance team.



A Bay Area nonprofit that helps first-generation and low-income students get to and through college is celebrating a major milestone.

10,000 Degrees, based in San Rafael, has now helped more than 500 students graduate college across its 45-year history. The organization serves students across eight Bay Area counties, providing scholarships, mentorship, and career preparation. Ninety-two percent of its students are the first in their families to attend college.

Kayla Pineda, a recent University of Virginia graduate and program recipient, is one of them. A first-generation Latina with immigrant parents from El Salvador, Pineda says the drive to go to college started early.

"My parents don't have college degrees, but they have taught me that I should get a college education to have a better trajectory," Pineda said.

She found 10,000 Degrees during her senior year at Redwood High School, at a pivotal moment in her college decision-making. She ultimately started at College of Marin before transferring to UVA — with the organization supporting her throughout.

"I met them through 10,000 Degrees through my high school towards the end, where I was already in the applications, and I continued with them in my community college journey, even after when I transferred to my four-year," Pineda said.

Ivette House, deputy program director for 10,000 Degrees, says the organization's approach goes well beyond financial aid.

"It's a holistic approach to supporting students that are furthest from opportunity," House said. "We meet with them end of senior year in high school and support them through the financial aid, college application process. Then they transition into our success program and they are partnered with a fellow who supports them through the matriculation process and the persistence process and all the way sees them through to obtaining their degree."

The organization also connects students with internship opportunities and career preparation through an alumni program. For Pineda, that support led directly to a job offer.

"I interned for a French bank in their project finance team and I got a return offer, so I'll be starting full-time next month in New York City," Pineda said.

House says what sets the program apart is that many of the mentors — called fellows — are near-peers who went through the same process themselves.

"Our students can then look at our fellows that work with them and say, if they did it, I can do it also," House said.

Students in eight Bay Area counties can apply through a fellow at a partner high school, or directly through the organization's website. The scholarship application opens each fall in October.

House says the need for this kind of support is constant.

"The financial barrier really limits a lot of families who think about, ‘can I send my child to college?’ 10,000 Degrees really fills that gap," House said.

Pineda, now on her way to Wall Street, says she hopes to give back the way the organization gave to her.

"Through the organization, I landed my first finance internship. I had no idea what finance was. My parents had never worked in corporate before. And now, the fact that I'm entering Wall Street in New York City is literally amazing to me," Pineda said.

More information about 10,000 Degrees and its scholarship application is available at 10000degrees.org.