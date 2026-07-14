Do the Dozen: SF's 13-mile interconnected trail of breathtaking coastal beauty

article

The Brief The Golden Gate Dozen Trail is a 13-mile interconnected trail along San Francisco's northern and Pacific coasts. Hikers and bikers (and those who want to partake in accessible stretches of the trail) will be astounded to discover 12 national park sites along the route. Make sure you stop to get your limited-edition sticker, available at three of the stops. It's a popular item featuring a joyful donut trail mascot.



It’s no secret that San Francisco is a treasure trove of natural beauty, stunning views and national park sites full of history. Summer is great for getting outdoors even if the fog tends to keep the city cool.

Epic trail

The Golden Gate Dozen Trail is a newly branded interconnected trail that highlights just how beautiful these national park sites packed along the city’s iconic Pacific Coast and northern waterfront really are.

This summer, Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy has been posting about the 13-mile point-to-point hike or bicycle ride that has accessible options. The trail stretches from Crissy Field to Lands End to Fort Funston.

And the icing on the cake (or in this case, the donut frosting): you can get a limited-edition sticker of this trail’s joyful, ambitious-looking donut mascot. It’s a play on a dozen since there are 12 national park sites in San Francisco on this "unforgettable" route.

Photo of the Presidio by Russell Bombon / Parks Conservancy

Highlighted in AllTrails, an app for exploring the outdoors, the trail is said to have an elevation gain of 853 feet; that is the total vertical distance you climb from the lowest point to the highest point. They estimate the total time to complete the trail to be 4.5 to 5 hours.

But do pace yourself. You’ll want to take in the beauty. "Tackle it in chunks," the Parks Conservancy says. Besides, the donut sticker is a hot item available only at the Presidio Visitor Center, the Warming Hut, or Lands End Lookout. Just tell a Parks Conservancy employee you’re doing The Golden Gate Dozen.

Apparently, people love the sticker and, because of high demand, the Parks Conservancy has had to restock already.

Photo of Golden Gate Bridge Welcom Center by Alison Taggart-Barone, NPS

Photo credit: Credit: Kirke Wrench / NPS

A brief overview

The Golden Gate Dozen Trail sticker superimposed over a photo by Alison Taggart-Barone, NPS of Sutro Baths.

Yes, these bullet-pointed scenic landmarks are all part of the National Park Service within the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. In case you didn’t know, The Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy is the nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, which supports the GGNRA.

"The Golden Gate Dozen Trail is an invitation to get out, get moving, and see your favorite national park sites in a whole new way," said Christine Lehnertz, president and CEO of the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy. "We're proud to partner with AllTrails and add meaning to every mile through storytelling and connection."

Parks Conservancy officials say the AllTrails partnership makes it easier for people to discover and enjoy these national park sites.

"The Golden Gate Dozen is the kind of trail that shows why urban access to public lands matters," said Pitt Grewe, AllTrails head of social and environmental impact. "A route that connects San Francisco’s rich history and unique ecology to its diverse community is a powerful reminder of what we're working to protect and make accessible for everyone."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ China Beach by photographer Alison Taggart-Barone, NPS. Courtesy Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy.

Choose your own adventure

Parks representatives say the trail is designed for people of all backgrounds and abilities to enjoy it all in one day or a dozen days from different access points.

The trail is all about connection, literally connecting beaches, landscapes and history. It connects people to the national parks in their backyard.

At Lands End, you can connect to indigenous history. This area was an Ohlone fishing site.

The trail system offers access and unique experiences for people of all abilities. You can find the accessible features on the Parks Conservancy’s website. Just click the plus sign for the drop-down menu here.

There are also plenty of public transit options if you want to create your own trail starting point.

The Source Information provided by Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy