Bay Area Panthers hold open tryouts for 2025 season

From the outdoor football field at San Jose City College, athletes are hoping to impress coaches for a spot on an indoor football team.

The Bay Area Panthers are part of the Indoor Football League, a national professional league. On Saturday morning, coaches held an open tryout to recruit some of their next best players.

"I just want an opportunity to compete," said Kwadir Delgado-McIntyre.

He traveled to San Jose from Connecticut after speaking with head coach Rob Keefe on Thursday.

"We'll have guys travel from Florida, Texas, Chicago," said Keefe. "You just never know where people come from because the Bay Area Panthers name means something for football."

Indoor football is different from the traditional form of the game.

The field is about 30% of the size of an NFL field, and eight players are fielded on each side of the ball, instead of eleven.

Keefe says the intensity, and fun, of the sport is still the same.

"A lot of our players played in the NFL, played serious college football, but a lot of people get overlooked," he said.

Athletes followed the lead of coaches to warm up. They ran 40-yard dashes and went through drills to test their athleticism.

"So this is what the open tryout system is for. We want everyone to come in and feel like they might've been the diamond in the rough, that they haven't had the opportunity to play pro football. Here's your chance. Show us what you have, and you might be able to make the team," he said.

The Panthers won the league championship in 2023. Last year, they placed first in the Western Conference before losing early on in the playoffs.

Keefe says he expects the team to be in a top three position this year. He's not sure how many athletes he'll pick up from tryouts, but those attempting to showcase their skills say a chance to play pro ball is worth a shot.

"Long term, I want my family to know I am able to play professional football and carry a legacy, even in San Jose," said Delgado-MacIntyre.

The Bay Area Panthers open their season at home on March 30 at SAP Center in San Jose.