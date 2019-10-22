Bay Area police departments using recruitment app to find candidates

A South Bay police department is turning to technology in hopes of filling vacant positions.

Many Bay Area law enforcement agencies are having difficulties recruiting new candidates. But now, becoming a police officer or firefighter is just a text away.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety is the latest agency to sign up for Interview Now, a new app service that helps organizations attract recruit more candidates.

Rob Cate created the text message-based service, which uses artificial intelligence to interact with applicants.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for people," said Cate. "You don't need to download an app. You don't need to go to a web address, you just send a text."

Applicants can text the number placed on bumper stickers. From there, job candidates will essentially text with a computer that personalizes replies based on the recruit's answers. It filters candidates based on job requirements such as age.

If an applicant is deemed a high-value candidate, they launch a phone call directly to multiple recruiters cell phones within the police and fire department.

Captain Craig Anderson of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said, "We're in the heart of Silicon Valley, we're hoping we can use some of this technology to our advantage and that's what we believe we're doing here."

Anderson says traditional recruiting such as career fairs can be costly and time-consuming.

"We felt this would be something that would really resonate with our target audience of who we're going after and hoping to recruit to Sunnyvale," he added. "Are we talking millennials? Millians and Gen Z as well."

Anderson hopes the service will help fill the department's current openings. There are 12 vacant positions with more expected next year because of pending retirement.

Three other local police departments recently started using the service including Oakland, Berkeley and Daly City police.