Bay Area political leaders react to Trump's indictment

Political leaders here in the Bay Area are also talking about the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Bay Area politicos on both sides of the aisle are weighing in on what this may mean for our country and both major political parties.

"D.A. Bragg had an uphill battle proving his case. I think Donald Trump will not be convicted. In fact, I’d be surprised frankly if it goes to trial and isn’t settled somehow before then," said John Dennis, chair of the San Francisco Republican Party.

Dennis believes the indictment handed down against Donald Trump is politically motivated. Trump is being indicted for hush money payments made to a woman on his behalf. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy also tweeted about Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg, saying:

"As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump." - Kevin McCarthy, House Speaker.

"I think it affects the Republican Party in the sense that it’ll galvanize the Trump supporters and people who are maybe not as enthusiastic about the former president as they once were, come back into the fold," Dennis said.

While Dennis believes the indictment will give Donald Trump a boost in the 2024 election, some Bay Area Democrats say they want to see the case play out in court and that this isn’t a time for celebration. On Thursday Rep. Eric Swalwell tweeted:

"The indictment of a former president is a somber day for America. It’s also a time to put faith in our judicial system." - Rep. Eric Swalwell, CA District 14

Silicon Valley Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, a Democrat, also had this to say:

"There are many, many office holders, former office holders that have not only been indicted, they have been charged, and they have been imprisoned. We’ve been able to absorb that, we’ve been able to move on, and I just pray that that will be the case with this as well," Eshoo said.

Eshoo also says she won't speculate on what will happen in the 2024 elections, and she doesn't believe the indictment should be a partisan issue.